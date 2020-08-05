DPHC Stock Price: DiamondPeak Holdings surges after announcement of merger with Lordstown Motors

NASDAQ:DPHC rises 4.92% to briefly hit a new 52-week high.

SPAC’s merger with Lordstown Motors is worth an estimated $1.6 billion.

General Motors invests $75 million in the merger, joining other firms such as Fidelity Investments and Blackrock Financial.

NASDAQ:DPHC has been extending its rise after Monday’s announcement of their SPAC merger with Lordstown Motors, that will make the electric truck maker a publicly traded company this fall. The stock price added 4.92% during Tuesday’s trading session to close the day at $13.00 – which was actually down from where it opened at $14.10 following furious activity after hours on Monday.

The deal is yet another in a series of SPAC IPO mergers that have become very popular amongst companies that wish to go public. Investors will recall a very similar deal that led to industry rivals Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Fisker going public as well. Lordstown Motors aims surpassing Nikola in the manufacturing department as they have already utilized a former General Motors plant in Ohio. Investors may know Lordstown Motors’ “parent company”, Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) which owns a 10 % stake.

However, It will not be an easy road to success for Lordstown as they are set to face stiff competition from other electric truck manufacturers like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nikola, Fisker, and Rivian. While Lordstown will have the proverbial first wheels on the road, investors should be wary about SPAC IPOs as was witnessed with Nikola’s volatile stock price.

DPHC Stock Forecast



With DiamondPeak Holdings planning to merge with Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter of this year, the ticker symbol will be replaced by the newly formed company as NASDAQ:RIDE. With legitimate industry momentum behind Lordstown – as well as pre-orders for their vehicles already in place – it looks like the Ohio-based truck maker should have an advantage against their rivals in the electric truck sector.