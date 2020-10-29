DPHC Stock Price: DiamondPeak Holdings (now NASDAQ: RIDE) set to bounce amid Lordstown Mortors hopes

- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is set to jump on Thursday.
- Prospects that Lordstown Motors sells many delivery vehicles amid the covid crisis may boost shares.
- The SPAC merger is now in place, set to impact Workhorse Group as well.
Is Lordstown Motors ready for a ride to the upside? The Ohio-based company is now tradable as NASDAQ: RIDE after completing a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger with Diamond Peak Holdings. While DHPC shares have been on the back foot in recent days, Thursday's pre-market trading is pointing to arise.
Lordstown Motors is producing electric delivery vans, a niche sector that taps into three trends. First, the world is moving toward green energy, and companies that are making electric vehicles are seeing significant interest. The potential ascendancy of Joe Biden to the White House could benefit firms that are in the renewables business.
Moving from Biden to his rival, President Donald Trump viewed a Lordstown truck on the lawn of the White House in late September. Both candidates are vying to revive American manufacturing.
Third, delivery vans are in great demand in the coronavirus era. The second wave of COVID-19 in Europe and the upcoming US elections are somewhat overshadowing the increase in US covid cases. The more people stay at home, the greater the demand for deliveries to the doorstep.
All in all, there are reasons to be bullish NASDAQ: RIDE and also on Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) which has a 10% stake in its neighbor from Ohio and may now benefit from the SPAC merger.
DPHC Stock Forecast
DiamondPeak Holdings has seen suffered a downfall from the peak in late September, but pre-market trading is pointing to an increase from the $14 level. Critical support is at $10 while the initial upside target is $19, a peak is seen in recent days.
Gold has three ways go in response to the 2020 Presidential Elections
