Dow Jones Index drops to weekly lows

Equity prices in the US turned to the downside as Treasuries recovered ground on another light volume trading session. The Dow Jones is falling 0.50%, having the worst performance in weeks. The index that earlier today approached 20,000 is now at 19,840.

The main stock index continues to be unable to reach the 20,000 level. Today’s modest decline pushed the Index to the lowest level since December 16. The other indexes are also lower. The Nasdaq falls 0.88% and the S&P 0.80%.

In the bond market, yields are falling. The 10-year yield fell to 2.508%, the lowest since the Fed rate hike.

Among currencies, the decline in equity prices boosted the yen that climbed across the board. USD/JPY fell from 117.80 to 117.05, hitting the lowest level in a week.



