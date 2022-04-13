Dow Jones futures are indicating a flat open for equity markets on Wednesday.

Dow Jones futures moved lower after a record PPI number but have recovered.

Dow Jones futures looking for direction from the bond market and earnings.

Dow Jones futures closed Tuesday moderately in the red after the early promise proved short-lived. Equity markets had rallied after another shockingly high US CPI report on Tuesday. I say shockingly high but in fact, the market is now becoming somewhat immune to high inflation reports and the reaction on Tuesday was not all that surprising. The core CPI number actually came in lower than expected and Dow Jones futures immediately moved higher. So too did the Nasdaq futures but neither index could hold gains as the afternoon saw a fresh wave of selling hit. Investors are nervous ahead of the upcoming earnings season and have been flattening books.

The bond market too looks overextended with positioning all one way and the potential for a short squeeze and hence a move lower in yields definitely the risk-reward trade in our view over the next 1 to 2 weeks.

Dow Jones Futures news

Earnings season is now upon us with a small slate of companies reporting this week. Next week is when things really get going but we have had some notables today. JPMorgan (JPM) was out before the open with reasonable results but a whopping $30 billion war chest was announced for stock buybacks. This will be a theme for the following quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) also though gave us evidence of the likely recurring theme in retail with inventory problems due to supply chain issues. Elsewhere Delta (DAL) has sparked a rally in airline stocks with strong commentary in its earnings report on Wednesday. Geopolitically the situation in Ukraine looks more and more like it is set for the long haul and investors are perhaps overlooking this. Finland speaks of an imminent decision soon on joining NATO and Russia has previously voiced strong concerns over such a move by one of its bordering countries. Germany has again voted not to back an EU oil ban on Russia as it basically cannot afford to economically.

Dow Jones futures forecast

We outlined our theory for more range trading and this remains the current base case. Earnings season will bring more clarity and already it looks like banks will boom and retail will struggle. Big tech will naturally be the key earnings releases as they make up such a large weight of the main indices. Dow Jones futures registered little new for us in chart terms on Tuesday. 34,664 remains our short-term pivot, below and we are bearish with a target somewhere around 33,500. Nothing too dramatic as the chop and range persist. The positioning in the bond market looks overdone and we expect a moderation in yields for the next one to two weeks. This may allow tech to recover but earnings will be key.

Dow Jones futures chart, daily