- Dow Jones futures are indicating a flat open for equity markets on Wednesday.
- Dow Jones futures moved lower after a record PPI number but have recovered.
- Dow Jones futures looking for direction from the bond market and earnings.
Dow Jones futures closed Tuesday moderately in the red after the early promise proved short-lived. Equity markets had rallied after another shockingly high US CPI report on Tuesday. I say shockingly high but in fact, the market is now becoming somewhat immune to high inflation reports and the reaction on Tuesday was not all that surprising. The core CPI number actually came in lower than expected and Dow Jones futures immediately moved higher. So too did the Nasdaq futures but neither index could hold gains as the afternoon saw a fresh wave of selling hit. Investors are nervous ahead of the upcoming earnings season and have been flattening books.
The bond market too looks overextended with positioning all one way and the potential for a short squeeze and hence a move lower in yields definitely the risk-reward trade in our view over the next 1 to 2 weeks.
Dow Jones Futures news
Earnings season is now upon us with a small slate of companies reporting this week. Next week is when things really get going but we have had some notables today. JPMorgan (JPM) was out before the open with reasonable results but a whopping $30 billion war chest was announced for stock buybacks. This will be a theme for the following quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) also though gave us evidence of the likely recurring theme in retail with inventory problems due to supply chain issues. Elsewhere Delta (DAL) has sparked a rally in airline stocks with strong commentary in its earnings report on Wednesday. Geopolitically the situation in Ukraine looks more and more like it is set for the long haul and investors are perhaps overlooking this. Finland speaks of an imminent decision soon on joining NATO and Russia has previously voiced strong concerns over such a move by one of its bordering countries. Germany has again voted not to back an EU oil ban on Russia as it basically cannot afford to economically.
Dow Jones futures forecast
We outlined our theory for more range trading and this remains the current base case. Earnings season will bring more clarity and already it looks like banks will boom and retail will struggle. Big tech will naturally be the key earnings releases as they make up such a large weight of the main indices. Dow Jones futures registered little new for us in chart terms on Tuesday. 34,664 remains our short-term pivot, below and we are bearish with a target somewhere around 33,500. Nothing too dramatic as the chop and range persist. The positioning in the bond market looks overdone and we expect a moderation in yields for the next one to two weeks. This may allow tech to recover but earnings will be key.
Dow Jones futures chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains after US data, holds above 1.0800
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0800 in the early American session on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that producer inflation jumped to 11.2% on a yearly basis in March from 10% in February, the US Dollar Index turned positive on the day near 100.50.
GBP/USD tests 1.3000 as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD has erased its daily recovery gains and declined to the 1.3000 area. The greenback started to outperform its rivals after the US data showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose at a stronger pace than expected in March.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,970
Gold continues to trade in positive territory above $1,970 as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield pulls away from the daily high it set at 2.78% despite the stronger-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) reading for March.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.