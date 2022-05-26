Emini S&P June found a low for the correction as predicted as we hit the first target for the bounce at 3920/40 then first resistance at 4000/4020 (a high for the day here yesterday). Strong resistance at 4030/50 but shorts need stops above 4080. A break higher is a decent buy signal initially targeting 4110/30 then 4210/30.

Shorts at 4030/50 targets 4000/3990, perhaps as far as 3955/45.

Nasdaq June trades sideways so far this week as predicted to ease oversold conditions but no buy signal yet. Gains could be seen as far as first resistance at 12000/100 (a high for the day exactly here yesterday) but expect strong resistance at 12300/400. Shorts need stops above 12500 for a test of strong resistance at 12700/800. Shorts need stops above 12950.

A break below 11500 however targets 11300 & 11000, probably as far as a buying opportunity at 10800/600. Longs need stops below 10400.

Emini Dow Jones June reaches very strong resistance at 32200/400 as expected. Shorts need stops above 32500. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 32900/33000.

Shorts at strong resistance at 32200/400 target 31850/800. A low for the day is possible. However if we continue lower look for 31600, perhaps as far as 31400.