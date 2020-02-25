Dow dives more than 800 points after CDC warns of coronavirus inevitability in US – The Washington Post

Dow dives more than 800 points after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) warns of coronavirus inevitability in US, The Washington Post published on Tuesday.
The article is gated but it reports on the a top CDC official, Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who told reporters on a call that, “ultimately, we will see community spread in this country" and “It’s not a question of if but rather a question of when and how many people in this country will have severe illness.” The news was elevating concerns that the public health emergency could soon become a full-scale pandemic, weighing heavily on US stocks on Tuesday.
The announcement signals a change in tone for the US agency, which had largely been focused on efforts to stop the virus from entering the country and quarantining individuals travelling from China. However, today's warnings are alerting Americans to begin to prepare for community spread of the new coronavirus after reports this week of new cases in several more countries.
Market implications
To date, investors have been erring on the side of caution, although reluctant to sell holdings in what could have otherwise been a mere bump in the road heading into that is presumed to be a US Trump election victory and a positive year for the stock markets, which is already ten years into a seven-year of normal cycles. However, the weekend news of the contagion of the virus spreading to all corners of the world sparked a flurry of supply this week.
Following Monday’s session, which was the market’s worst in two years, weak longs are bailing on Tuesday as well in anticipation of an expected effect on global markets – today's rout has seen the DJIA fall 800 points and the S&P 500 fall 500 points.
