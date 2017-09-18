Dovish Fed to outweigh cautious ECB with EUR/$ set for 1.20 again - ING

Dovish Fed to outweigh cautious ECB with EUR/$ set for 1.20 again - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
While Fed officials will also follow up the meeting with their own views (Williams, George and Kaplan all on Friday), the focus in the European calendar will be on ECB talk - including two speeches by President Draghi (Thu & Fri), according to Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING.
Key Quotes
“We expect to see much of the same script as the Sep ECB meeting, with Draghi likely to keep his QE taper cards close to his chest. Our economists also expect no change in the final release of EZ CPI data today. Overall confirmation of a dovish Fed this week could see EUR/USD move above 1.20 again, with EUR bid on the crosses.”
