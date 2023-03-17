DoubleLine's Gundlach: Recession is probably within four months at the most

Jeffrey Gundlach, Wall Street's bond king and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DoubleLine Capital, offered his take on the US economy amidst the banking sector crisis.
Key quotes
“Liquidity in treasuries "bad."
“US not interested in buying credit at all at these levels, particularly junk bonds.”
