DoubleLine's Gundlach: Next big move in US dollar will be to the downside

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

“The dollar's next big move will be to the downside", Jeffrey Gundlach, Wall Street's bond king and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DoubleLine Capital, tweeted out late Monday.

Key Quotes:

"One of the reasons I think the dollar has stayed strong this year has been the yield starvation that exists in the world."

"Investors have been forced out of need and yield starvation to buy U.S. assets naked; meaning, they're taking the dollar risk. And in spite of all that money coming into the U.S. dollar and not being hedged, the dollar has barely budged this year. "

"To me, that reinforces my forecast that the dollar's next big move will be to the downside."

"Dollar cycles, as I've said repeatedly in the past, tend to go on for multiple years and be quite persistent. And they are highly correlated with the fed funds rate, particularly the fed funds rate versus what is going on in other central banks." 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

