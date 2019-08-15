Donald Trump tweeting-up the market, DJI +0.17% higher

Trump tweeting the stock market up, but markets at the lowest levels since June.

"The Fake News Media is doing everything they can to crash the economy," - Trump.

Donlad Trump is tweeting more frequently these since the stock markets have been correcting to the downside. In his talest tweet, Trump has attacked the media, blaming the media for the direction of the stock markets ahead of the Presidential elections next autumn 2020.

Trump's latest tweet:

The Fake News Media is doing everything they can to crash the economy because they think that will be bad for me and my re-election. The problem they have is that the economy is way too strong and we will soon be winning big on Trade, and everyone knows that, including China!

FX implications:

The markets have made up their minds and the Yen and usual suspects are responding in kind. However, the Dollar is firming up and playing out a safe haven role as well. USD/JPY is currently trading at 106.13 and 0.20% higher.