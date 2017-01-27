Donald Trump and Theresa May News Conference - Live Conference Today

President Donald Trump will give his first press conference after today's meeting with Theresa May, at 6pm GMT. UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, will be the first world leader to meet the new president in the Oval Office during today's American Session. The meeting will take place at the White House and could be the most important encounter regarding the "special relationship" between UK and US.

Key Notes

EUR/GBP fades the spike to 0.8530, Trump/May on focus EUR/GBP is thus reverting four consecutive sessions of losses backed by the renewed GBP strength. Recall that the British Pound has been recently supported by a conciliatory tone from Theresa May regarding the future of the Brexit negotiations and positive results from the UK docket. That said, market participants will closely follow today’s meeting between President D.Trump and PM T.May, with a potential trade deal on top of the agenda.

May and Trump meet to discuss trade UK PM Theresa May and US President Donald Trump will meet today to discuss the details of a future UK-US trade deal. Both leaders are close to potentially defining junctures in their respective tenures, with Mrs. May running out of time to meet her self-imposed deadline to begin the formal separation from Europe. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump looks to secure a positive outcome from his first meeting with a foreign leader since assuming office, with the level of success of the discussions possibly setting a benchmark for future diplomacy.