Dollar vulnerable to the downside on easing inflation pressures – MUFG

“Another big upside surprise would likely be required to further encourage market participants to price in an even higher risk of the Fed delivering a larger 0.50 point hike at the next FOMC meeting on 16th March.”

“Recent price action highlights that the dollar is vulnerable to the downside today and could extend its correction lower if the January CPI report reveals any further encouraging signs that inflation pressures are beginning to ease albeit from elevated levels.”

“The US CPI report is expected to reveal that both headline and core inflation picked up further to 7.2% YoY and 5.9% YoY respectively in January. Market participants may draw some comfort though if the monthly pace of inflation eases for the third consecutive month after slowing to 0.6% MoM in December down from 0.7% MoM in November and a peak of 0.9% MoM in October.”

The major foreign exchange rates remain stable as they trade in a holding pattern ahead of the release later today of the latest US CPI report. Economists at MUFG Bank believe the risks are more skewed to the downside for the dollar heading into the release of January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.