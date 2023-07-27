Dollar trend will be driven more by the data than central bank communication – ING

Given quite a few unanswered questions it is no surprise that cross market volatility remains quite low and that investors remain enamored with the carry trade. This will keep the JPY on the back foot – unless the Bank of Japan surprises on Friday – and maintain the demand for the market’s favourite EM high yielders such as the MXN and the HUF.

In terms of the data, our house call for further signs of US disinflation and slowing activity may deliver a gentle Dollar bear trend into the next FOMC meeting in late September. The problem for Dollar bears like ourselves is that growth prospects overseas do not look particularly compelling – especially in the Eurozone where stagnation is at risk of turning into a contraction. On balance, we think the US disinflation story will dominate, however, and that EUR/USD should drift up to 1.12 and 1.15 by the end of September and December respectively.

As elsewhere in the world it looks increasingly like the Dollar trend will be driven more by the data than central bank communication. Indeed, we may not hear much from the Fed before the Jackson Hole Fed symposium on 24-26 August.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.