Dollar strength is a ‘good thing’ in the long run - Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), said the strong dollar is a sign of confidence in the US economy and is a ‘good thing’ in the long run.

“For longer-term purposes, an appreciation of the dollar is a good thing, and I would expect longer-term, as you have seen over periods of time, the dollar does appreciate”, said Mnuchin.

He added, “In the short-term, there are certain aspects of a strong dollar that are not as positive”.

Trump administration has expressed concerns regarding the strong dollar and has called EUR “grossly undervalued”.