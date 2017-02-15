Dollar remains an attractive buy - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that they think the USD remains an attractive buy for a number of reasons.

Key Quotes:

"Positive US data, Fed policy divergence, more balanced spec positioning and USD-bullish technical signals. Pro-risk sentiment is providing a modest bid for the AUD and NZD on the session so far while the GBP and the CHF are under-performing.

The CNY was stable against the USD today but rose to its highest level in a month against its broader basket measurement after PBoC money market ops resulted in a net withdrawal of liquidity from the system."