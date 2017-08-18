Dollar pares the week's gain on profit taking through 94 the figure - BBH

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained that the Dollar Index pared its week's gain ahead of the weekend and closed 0.4% higher.

Key Quotes:

"The market attempted to push it through 94.00, and although some intra-day penetration took place, it failed to closed above it and some profit-taking was seen.

The five-day moving average crossed above the 20-day average for the first time since late June, but the risk is of being whipsawed.

The technical indicators are out of sync. The RSI has been easing over the past few sessions. The Slow Stochastics have turned down, while the MACDs are still trending higher. A trend line is drawn off the Aug 2 low (~92.55), the Aug 4 low (~92.70), and Aug 11 low (~92.94) will start the new week near 93.20."