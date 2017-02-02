Dollar needs a strong jobs report - BTMU

Analysts at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi explained that the US dollar on a DXY basis has nearly fully reversed the gains recorded since President Trump’s confirmed election victory on 9th November.

Key Quotes:

"We view this near full reversal of dollar gains as somewhat excessive given the clear evidence that the US economy is strengthening anyway. While we currently do not believe the Fed will raise rates in March, we do expect increased rate hike expectations to take hold.

A strong job's report tomorrow would certainly help arrest the slide of the dollar since the turn of the year."