Dollar longs being cut back - Societe General

Kit Juckles at Societe General provides brief insights on the USD dynamics going forward.

Key Quotes:

“December's cyclical trade-weighted dollar peak wasn’t accompanied by a new record long in speculative dollar positions (that came back in August 2015).”

“The long dollar position has been falling for the last couple of weeks, quite sharply in the last week, and this mirrors market talk. Dollar bulls are bailing out almost as fast as bond bears.”

