Dollar Longs at lowest in three months - Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Markets Research team takes note of the drop in the dollar long positions and the decrease in EUR and JPY net shorts.

Key points

Investors reduced their bullish exposure to the US dollar in yet another week by almost 10% to reach the lowest level since mid-November. Implied USD longs as a fraction of open interest were cut by 2% to reach 21.8% in the previous week.

Traders in Financial Futures data show that leveraged funds reduced their implied long dollar exposure by more than a tenth, while asset managers trimmed their derived USD net short positions for the third consecutive week.