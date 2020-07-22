Dollar Index tests long-term support at 1183 – Credit Suisse

The USD has weakened sharply again and the BBG DXY is testing its flagged long-term support at 1194/83 where it should hold for now. An eventual close below that level though would see a further material weakening of the USD over the medium-term, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“The USD has weakened sharply again and the BBG DXY is seeing ‘its big test’ as expected at its flagged long-term supports at 1194/83 – the long-term uptrend from 2011, the series of lows seen through 2019 and earlier this year and the 61.8% retracement of the 2018/2020 bull trend.”
“Whilst our bias for the USD stays lower for an eventual break, this is likely to remain a significant challenge to remove and near-term volatility and consolidation is now expected.”
“Assuming we do see an eventual move below 1183 this would see a major top established to suggest we should see a further material weakening of the USD. We would then see next supports at 1177, ahead of 1150 and eventually 1138.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
