Dollar Index technical tone on the verge of improving - BBH

Dollar Index technical tone on the verge of improving - BBHBy Ross J Burland
The Dollar Index had its highest close for the week before the weekend.
Key Quotes:
"The technical tone is on the verge of improving."
"The RSI turned up, and the MACD is set to cross higher at the start of the new week. "
"A small bullish divergence may be seen on the Slow Stochastics. Several technical levels converge around 94.00-94.20."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.