Dollar Index technical analysis: Looking for a break on the 4-hour technical pattern

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • The dollar index trades 0.06% higher on the session today.
  • There is a rising wedge chart pattern on the 4-hour timeframe.

DXY 4-hour Chart

The dollar has been mixed today trading well against commodities currencies but weaker against the safe havens.

On the 4-hour chart below, the price has formed a small consolidation wedge pattern after some strength in recent days.

The pattern also stopped at the 50% Fibonacci retracement zone which confluences with a resistance level.

A break through 98.30 to the downside could be the confirmation of a much-needed mean reversion.

Beyond that, there is some support at 97.90 that could halt any further move lower.

As the euro is 60% of the basket it would need some strength there but we do have US CPI out soon.

Dollar index analysis

 

Additional Levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.37
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 98.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.73
Daily SMA50 98.29
Daily SMA100 97.96
Daily SMA200 97.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.42
Previous Daily Low 98.21
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.65

 

 

