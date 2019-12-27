Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY takes another dive eyeing the next support

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • The Dollar Index is dropping amid positive trade talks.
  • DXY trades 0.40% lower and looks to heading to the next support.

Dollar Index Chart

The Dollar Index is tanking on Friday as traders await the signing of the "phase one" trade deal.

There are two support levels in focus the psychological 97.00 area and below that 96.72 wave low.

There is also a trendline marked in red that might act as support a support area.

Lastly, looking at the RSI there seems to be room for a move lower as we are not in the oversold area.

Dollar Index Technical Analysis

Additional Levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.2
Today Daily Change -0.39
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 97.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.54
Daily SMA50 97.74
Daily SMA100 98.1
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.71
Previous Daily Low 97.49
Previous Weekly High 97.76
Previous Weekly Low 96.93
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

