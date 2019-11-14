Dollar Index technical analysis: 98.45 looks like a firm resistance

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • The Dollar Index trades flat this morning after failing to break the highs.
  • The 4-hour ascending chart pattern has now broken lower.

1-Hour Chart

The DXY hourly chart looks to have hit a ceiling at the 98.45 area. 

It seems now that that the dollar may be looking to take a breather after a couple of days of strength.

The chart below is showing on the intraday timeframes the dollar is in an uptrend making higher highs and higher lows. 

On the downside, if the consolidation low of 98.27 breaks we could head to support levels lower down.

The next support is at 98.10 but watch out for 98.27 first.

DXY hourly analysis

4-Hour Chart

You can see on the four-hour chart below that the ascending wedge formation has broken lower.

It didn't break down with much conviction it seems to be more of a consequence of time.

Overall the chart is a showing the dollar index is in a retracement phase. 

The next prominant support is at 97.93.

DXY analysis

Additional Levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.31
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change %  -0.03
Today daily open 98.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.74
Daily SMA50 98.29
Daily SMA100 97.99
Daily SMA200 97.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.45
Previous Daily Low 98.29
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.10 as Germany avoids recession

EUR/USD battles 1.10 as Germany avoids recession

EUR/UDS is trading around 1.10 after Germany surprised by reporting growth in the third quarter. Earlier, the USD remained bid after the first day of Powell's testimony and trade tensions.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850 after UK retail sales disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in October. With four weeks to go, opinion polls continue showing Conservatives in the lead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears challenge 2-month old ascending trend-line support

USD/JPY: Bears challenge 2-month old ascending trend-line support

US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Weaker Chinese macro data helped offset softer Japanese GDP growth print. Investors look forward to Fedspeaks for some meaningful trading opportunities.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1465 level

Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1465 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at the top end of its weekly trading range, around the $1466-67 region.

Gold News

Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas

Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas

The crypto board turns red and loses essential support lines. BTC/USD may fall below $8,600. If that happens, it could move quickly to the next congested area around $8,300

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures