Dollar Index technical analysis: 98.45 looks like a firm resistance

- The Dollar Index trades flat this morning after failing to break the highs.
- The 4-hour ascending chart pattern has now broken lower.
1-Hour Chart
The DXY hourly chart looks to have hit a ceiling at the 98.45 area.
It seems now that that the dollar may be looking to take a breather after a couple of days of strength.
The chart below is showing on the intraday timeframes the dollar is in an uptrend making higher highs and higher lows.
On the downside, if the consolidation low of 98.27 breaks we could head to support levels lower down.
The next support is at 98.10 but watch out for 98.27 first.
4-Hour Chart
You can see on the four-hour chart below that the ascending wedge formation has broken lower.
It didn't break down with much conviction it seems to be more of a consequence of time.
Overall the chart is a showing the dollar index is in a retracement phase.
The next prominant support is at 97.93.
Additional Levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|98.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.74
|Daily SMA50
|98.29
|Daily SMA100
|97.99
|Daily SMA200
|97.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.45
|Previous Daily Low
|98.29
|Previous Weekly High
|98.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.17
|Previous Monthly High
|99.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
