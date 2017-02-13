Dollar index snapped a four-week drop - BBH

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman noted that the Dollar Index snapped a four-week drop and posted the biggest weekly advance since the Fed hiked two months ago.

Key Quotes:

"It closed at the best level of the month, the Dollar Index's low was recorded on February 3, and with the recent gains, it has not completed a 38.2% retracement of the decline (~101) since the start of the year. The 50% retracement is near 101.50, leaving the 61.8% retracement around 102.

The five-day moving average crossed above the 20-day moving average for the first time since January 5. The RSI is trending higher, but both the MACDs and Slow Stochastics have turned higher from over-extended levels. The Dollar Index rose above this year's downtrend line, came back down to test it and it held. At the same time, a modest uptrend line can be drawn off the lows since February 3. It is found near 100.35 on Monday and rises toward 101 by the end of next week."