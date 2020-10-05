Dollar index slips as US stock futures rise

- The S&P 500 futures rise, pushing the safe-haven US dollar lower.
- Risk sentiment improves on reports that Trump could be discharged from hospital on Monday.
The safe-haven greenback is feeling the pull of gravity in Asia, with the US stock futures cheering President Trump's coronavirus recovery news.
At press time, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is hovering at 93.72, representing a 0.10% decline on the day, having faced rejection at 94.03 on Friday.
The S&P 500 futures are trading 0.65% higher on the day on hopes that President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital later in the day, ratcheting down political tensions.
Stock markets fell in the second half of last week after Trump announced that he and the first lady were coronavirus positive and heading into quarantine. Trump's coronavirus infection news helped the dollar end a four-day losing trend on Friday.
Premature optimism
An article by the New York Times states that Trump's medical details, including his fluctuating oxygen levels and a decision to begin treatment with a steroid drug, suggests the President suffering a more severe case of Covid-19 than the physicians acknowledged.
As such, the optimism signaled by the S&P 500 futures looks premature and could fizzle out, reviving a haven demand for the greenback.
Technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|93.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.6
|Daily SMA50
|93.27
|Daily SMA100
|95.23
|Daily SMA200
|97.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.03
|Previous Daily Low
|93.69
|Previous Weekly High
|94.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.52
|Previous Monthly High
|94.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
