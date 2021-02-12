- The dollar index trades flat in Asia, having established support at 90.25 on Thursday.
- Fiscals stimulus and faster vaccine delivery could propel the USD higher, BoFA analysts say.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against major currencies, is trading in a sideways manner above 90.45 at press time, having defended the area around 90.25 for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
Bank of America (BoFA) Global Research's economists expect the dollar to benefit from the impending US economic decoupling from the Eurozone.
"The key reasons for this US decoupling from the Eurozone include more US fiscal stimulus and slow EU vaccination," economists said, adding that an extreme decoupling could pave the way for dollar strength.
According to AP News, the US is on track to exceed President Joe Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days of the new administration, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks.
President Biden said Thursday that the US has secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver the 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July.
BoFA expects the US economy to expand 6% this year and 4.5% next year, compared with consensus forecasts of 4.1% and 3.5%, respectively.
While most observers, including BoFA's economists, say risks for the dollar are skewed to the downside in the near-term, HSBC suggests otherwise.
According to bank's analysts, the record low two-year yield weakens the case for a strong dollar. The two-year yield hit a record low below 0.1% earlier this week.
Technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|90.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.65
|Daily SMA50
|90.42
|Daily SMA100
|91.7
|Daily SMA200
|93.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.47
|Previous Daily Low
|90.27
|Previous Weekly High
|91.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.5
|Previous Monthly High
|90.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
