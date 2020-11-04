Dollar index reverses early losses, 10-year yield drops 5 basis points

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The US dollar catches a haven bid as the Democratic blue wave looks less likely. 
  • The 10-year yield retreats from five-month highs. 

Risk assets have taken a beating in the last hour or so with President Trump taking a lead in the key state of Florida, helping the safe-haven dollar regain poise. 

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has recovered to 93.48 to trade largely unchanged on the day, having hit a low of 93.09 early Wednesday. The US 10-year treasury yield has declined from the five-month high of 0.93% to 0.88%. 

With Florida going Trump's way and betting markets skewing the same for North Carolina, markets have priced out the possibility of an easy victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The focus now is on Pennsylvania results, which could take a few days.

"A split government would do little in living up to the optimism that investors have already built up around a Blue Wave and the supposedly enormous fiscal package that comes with it," Bloomberg's markets reporter Kriti Gupta noted in the live blog. 

DXY technical levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.49
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 93.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.38
Daily SMA50 93.35
Daily SMA100 94.22
Daily SMA200 96.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.04
Previous Daily Low 93.29
Previous Weekly High 94.1
Previous Weekly Low 92.79
Previous Monthly High 94.1
Previous Monthly Low 92.47
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.63

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are faltering as odds of a Trump win rise. Live coverage of the critical event. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.16, as the US dollar recovers ground amid fears of a contested US election. Risk assets take a beating across the board. Odds of President Trump bagging a second term are on the rise. 

EUR/USD News

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold is slipping below $1900 once again, as the uncertainty rises amid prospects of a contested election or split government. The safe-haven US dollar is jumping on intensifying risk-off mood. 

Read more

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD tumbles below 0.7100, as the US dollar jumps amid fears of a contested election after results from key swing state remain elusive. S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% as risk-off remains at full steam. 

AUD/USD News

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures