Dollar Index Price Analysis: Relentless selling pressure continues

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Once again USD sentiment remains week as traders start to price in deeper rate cuts.
  • On the charts, the price has stalled at a Fib level from the weekly chart.

Dollar Index Daily Chart

The daily chart below shows the extent of the capitulation in the Dollar Index.

The price seems to have found some support at 97.25, this level we speak about more in the weekly chart section.

The level has been pretty useful in the past with at least 6 bounces on the chart below.

The interesting thing about this chart is the fact there has been no lower high and the price has fallen soo quickly.

The relative strength index (RSI) is also in a very oversold area and this could indicate a short term retracement is in order.

Dollar index

Dollar Index Weekly Chart

On the weekly charts, things look a lot less dramatic. The price is not near the bottom of the consolidation range just yet.

The key support is at 96.35 which is the previous wave low. 

At the moment this chart highlights the fact that the 38.2% Fibonacci level has provided some support in the near term (97.25).

For me, the biggest support zone on the chart is at 95.00. It might take some time to get there but the level does look pretty strong.

As the futures market prices in more rate cuts from the Fed and the ECB members keep stating that the coronavirus needs more of a government fiscal response, the DXY could be in for more pain.

Shorter-term we must remember the price is at very oversold levels and this could lead to a retracement.

Dollar index weekly

Additional Levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.21
Today Daily Change -0.85
Today Daily Change % -0.87
Today daily open 98.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.87
Daily SMA50 97.97
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.66
Previous Daily Low 97.96
Previous Weekly High 99.64
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.19

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

