Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce

  • The dollar index's intraday charts favor an oversold bounce. 
  • The 50-hour SMA located at 90.12 could offer resistance.

The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. 

The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.

As such, the index could jump to the descending 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently at 90.12. A violation there would expose the hourly chart hurdle at 90.42. Alternatively, rejection at the 50-hour SMA would reinforce the broader bearish outlook and shift risk in favor of a drop to fresh multi-month lows. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Oversold bounce

Technical levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 89.90
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 89.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.22
Daily SMA50 92.34
Daily SMA100 92.81
Daily SMA200 95.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.25
Previous Daily Low 89.73
Previous Weekly High 91.24
Previous Weekly Low 90.61
Previous Monthly High 94.31
Previous Monthly Low 91.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 89.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

