Dollar Index Price Analysis: Holds above 99.00 after five-day losing streak

- Dollar index fell for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.
- The pennant breakdown on the daily chart suggests a continuation of downward move from 102.99.
The dollar index is flashing marginal gains at press time with the US stock futures reporting losses, possibly on renewed trade concerns and sobering comments by Amazon and Apple about the impact of the coronavirus.
However, the path of least resistance is to the downside, as per technical charts. The index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, fell for the fifth straight day on Thursday, marking a downside break of the pennant pattern represented by trendlines connecting March 27 and April 14 lows and April 6 and April 24 highs.
The pennant breakdown is supported by bearish readings on the RSI and the MACD and indicates a continuation of the retreat from the March 20 high of 102.99. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 98.27 (March 27 low), which, if violated, would expose the Dec. 31 high of 96.36.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|99.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|99.9
|Daily SMA50
|99.28
|Daily SMA100
|98.54
|Daily SMA200
|98.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.73
|Previous Daily Low
|98.81
|Previous Weekly High
|100.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.65
|Previous Monthly High
|100.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|98.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears gaining strength below 0.6500
AUD/USD bears gain extra momentum on the downside break of 100-HMA as the pair flashing 0.50% loss on a day, amid the initial trading session on Friday. An eight-day-old ascending trend line, 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars.
USD/JPY fades a spike to 107.40 as risk-off grips Asia
USD/JPY fades an early spike to 107.41, as risk-aversion has gripped Asia amid fresh US tariffs threats on China and the disappointing US and Japanese macro data. Meanwhile, a broadly subdued US dollar also adds to the downbeat tone around the spot.
WTI: Hourly chart shows bearish divergence
West Texas Intermediate may extend losses to former hurdle-turned-support, as the hourly chart is reporting a bearish indicator divergence. A former resistance-turned-support near $18.50 may come into play.
Gold struggles to ride on risk aversion wave, stays below $1,700
Gold prices remain modestly changed despite broad risk-off sentiment. The fears of US-China trade tussle, downbeat economics from Japan and coronavirus worries keep markets troubled. PMIs can try to decorate the light calendar, trade/virus news should gain high importance.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.