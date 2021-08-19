Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls eye yearly peak on double-top confirmation

- DXY take the bids to the highest levels since April.
- RSI has a gap before hitting overbought limit, signals further upside towards yearly peak.
- Convergence of 50-DMA, ascending support line from June keeps sellers away.
US Dollar Index (DXY) stays well bid around 93.32, up 0.17% intraday, while crossing the key hurdle to refresh the multi-day top amid early Thursday.
The greenback gauge ticked up beyond a monthly double-top formation the previous day but failed to provide a daily confirmation. However, the RSI remained firm afterward to pierce the 93.20 key hurdle, now support, in a clear way.
Hence, the quote is likely to extend the latest upside moves to the yearly top surrounding 93.45 but any further advances will be challenged by the likely overbought RSI conditions.
Should DXY bulls ignore RSI signals and cross the 93.50 resistance, the odds of witnessing 0.9400 on the chart can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, pullback moves need a daily closing below 93.20 to revisit the yearly July tops near 92.80 and the monthly low of 92.48.
Even so, the US Dollar Index bears remain cautious until the quote stays beyond 92.30 support confluence including 50-DMA and a two-month-old rising trend line.
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|93.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.6
|Daily SMA50
|92.25
|Daily SMA100
|91.56
|Daily SMA200
|91.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.26
|Previous Daily Low
|92.96
|Previous Weekly High
|93.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.47
|Previous Monthly High
|93.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.1700 as Doji around yearly low tests bears
EUR/USD consolidates losses from the lowest levels since November 2020. Six-week-old descending trend line also challenges the sellers, MACD remains bearish. Descending trend line from early August, 20-DMA guards immediate upside.
GBP/USD: Failures to cross 200-DMA recall bears
GBP/USD takes offers around 1.3750, down 0.06% to refresh intraday low, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the pullback from 200-DMA amid the downbeat Momentum line. However, a clear break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of June–July declines, around 1.3730, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to amplify the dominance.
EUR/USD: Defends 1.1700 as Doji around yearly low tests bears
EUR/USD consolidates losses from the lowest levels since November 2020. Six-week-old descending trend line also challenges the sellers, MACD remains bearish. Descending trend line from early August, 20-DMA guards immediate upside.
Cardano price ready to conquer new highs, while ADA debuts on the Coin Cloud platform
Cardano price rallied over 50% last week, carrying ADA to within 10% of the all-time high of $2.51. Since February, it was the best weekly performance and repositioned the cryptocurrency as a new target for speculators moving forward.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.