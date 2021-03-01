Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. 

Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control. 

The February high of 91.60 is the immediate resistance, followed by the descending 50-week SMA at 94.21. Acceptance under last week's low of 89.68 would neutralize the immediate bullish bias. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.81
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 90.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.63
Daily SMA50 90.38
Daily SMA100 91.33
Daily SMA200 93.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.96
Previous Daily Low 90.13
Previous Weekly High 90.96
Previous Weekly Low 89.68
Previous Monthly High 91.6
Previous Monthly Low 89.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.7770 on downbeat China Caixin PMI

AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.7770 on downbeat China Caixin PMI

AUD/USD is off the highs, holding the bounce above 0.7750  on downbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. RBA’s double the bond purchases and risk-recovery helps the aussie to rebound from three-week lows. US ISM PMI and RBA rate decision awaited. 

AUD/USD News

Gold corrects to the 50% mean reversion target

Gold corrects to the 50% mean reversion target

Gold prices have corrected a significant portion of the latest bearish impulse. Failures at this resistance could lead to a fresh downside impulse. The price is now testing the bear's commitments which could lead to downside extension failures at this juncture. 

Gold news

GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes

GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes

GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3935-40 amid the initial Asian session trading on Monday. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for five billion pound help to British businesses. Immediate EMA, multiple support lines test two-day downtrend.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern

Bitcoin prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern

BTC/USD drops from the intraday high near $46,000 to currently around $45,100 during early Monday. Even so, the crypto major keeps bounce off 200-bar SMA, marked during the weekend, while also staying inside a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour play.

Read more

US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data

US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures