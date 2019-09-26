Dollar Index poised for a breakout to new highs near term – Westpac

Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac, suggests that DXY appears poised for a breakout to new highs near term while Trump impeachment being an overstated risk.
Key Quotes
“Trump impeachment is an overstated risk: the procedural steps to a resolution in the House are long and then there is the requirement for the Senate to vote by an almost insurmountable 2/3 majority. The prospect of a more gridlocked Congress is moot - the upcoming election year was never going to see any signature legislation.”
“The hurdle for another Fed insurance cut 30 Oct is understandably high too. Even reliable 2019 voting dove Chicago President Evans said he doesn’t see a need for further cuts, while a relatively encouraging round of data of late will cement the FOMC’s central tendency for continued above trend growth. That USD positive scenario and a steady Fed hand 30 Oct could admittedly shift quickly if exogenous risks materialise; notably Brexit and if ministerial US-China trade talks slated for 10-11 Oct produce nothing tangible. If so, Trump will forge ahead with a lifting of the 25% tariff on $250bn in China imports to 30%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers close to yearly lows as the dollar remains strong
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, close to the yearly low of 1.0926. The greenback remains strong amid US-Sino trade uncertainty and Trump's troubles. US GDP and Draghi's speech are due.
GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, attempting a recovery. Furious scenes from parliament may continue today as House Leader Rees-Moog promises an exciting announcement. Brexit talks continue.
USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart
The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00.
Gold edges higher, holds steady above $1500 mark
Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide to weekly lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Forex Today: Dollar is King amid Trump's troubles and trade uncertainty ahead of US GDP
The US dollar consolidated its gains with EUR/USD hovering above the 2019 lows. Robert Kaplan, President of the Dallas branch of the Federal Reserve and a known dove, said that further cuts have diminishing returns.