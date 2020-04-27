Dollar Index may have carved out a medium term top - Goldman Sachs

The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, seems to have carved out a medium-term top ahead of the January 2016 high of 103.82 and potential for the notable bearish trend would increase with a break below key support at 96.20, according to Goldman Sachs' technical analysts.
Key quotes
- Elliott Wave and momentum analysis point to a medium-term top.
- The first sign of downside potential would come on a break below 96.20 and the confirmation would come from a break of the lower end of the two-year-long channel, currently at 95.00.
- Multi-month downside targets are seen to back to the 88.46/88.25.
At press time, DXY is trading at 100.15, having hit a high of 103.00 last month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
