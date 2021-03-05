Dollar Index hits three-month high as Powell triggers risk-off

- The dollar index rises to the highest level. since Dec. 1.
- Equities turn risk averse, boosting demand for the greenback.
- Fed's Powell fails to stem the rise in US yields.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against major currencies, has jumped to 91.70, the highest level since Dec. 1, extending Thursday's 0.75% rise to 91.63.
The US dollar is drawing haven bids, courtesy of the Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday.
During a Q&A session with Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Powell reiterated that the central bank would continue to buy government bonds at the current pace of $120 billion per month and did not sound too concerned about the recent rise in Treasury yields.
Longer duration yields spiked last week. Investors associated the uptick with the rising inflation expectations and brought forward the first interest rate hike's timing to December 2022 from 2024. As such, many observers were expecting Powell to talk down yields on Thursday.
Hence, yields spiked after Powell's speech, putting downward pressure on stocks. The 10-year yield rose nearly nine basis points to 1.57% on Thursday and clocked a 12-month high of 1.58% early today.
The S&P 500 fell by 1.34% on Thursday, and the futures tied to the index are currently down over 0.6%. Major Asian equity market indices are also trading at least 1% lower at press time.
The DXY looks set to extend gains, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout – a bullish reversal pattern.
Technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|91.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.61
|Daily SMA50
|90.44
|Daily SMA100
|91.24
|Daily SMA200
|92.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.67
|Previous Daily Low
|90.96
|Previous Weekly High
|90.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.68
|Previous Monthly High
|91.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
