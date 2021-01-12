Dollar index eyes 50-day SMA as rising US yields shake out shorts

By Omkar Godbole
  • The dollar index hits multi-month highs above 90.50. 
  • The US Treasury yields rise, crowding out dollar shorts.
  • The dollar index looks set to challenge an SMA hurdle.

The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, looks north as US Treasury yields rise, shaking out elevated shorts. 

The 10-year yield has jumped to fresh 10-month highs near 1.15% and has gained more than 20 basis since last Tuesday, causing a steepening of the bond yield curve to the highest level in three years and a temporary shakeout of elevated short US dollar positions, according to MUFG Bank's analysts. Expectations for a bigger US fiscal stimulus package under Biden's leadership, coupled with the oil rally, have lifted inflation expectations, putting upward pressure on yields. 

The implied short US dollar futures positioning for Asset Manager/Institutional & Leveraged Funds increased to a new record of 654,703 contracts in the week ended Jan. 5, marking a notable increase from the tally of 524,284 contracts observed last month. 

The dollar index found an interim low near 89.21 on Jan. 6 and is currently seen at 90.55. The index hit a high of 90.73 on Monday. 

DXY's daily chart shows a falling wedge breakdown, a bullish reversal pattern, and an above-50 or bearish reading on the Relative Strength Index. 

Technical levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.55
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 90.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.06
Daily SMA50 91.22
Daily SMA100 92.28
Daily SMA200 94.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.73
Previous Daily Low 90.27
Previous Weekly High 90.25
Previous Weekly Low 89.21
Previous Monthly High 92.02
Previous Monthly Low 89.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

