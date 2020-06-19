Dollar Index’ advance stalls below 97.65 resistance area

- US Dollar Index appreciates 0.4% on the week to test resistance at 97.65.
- The greenback appreciates on fears about a second COVID-19 wave and geopolitical frictions in Asia.
- Later today FED Chairman Powell’s speech will be closely monitored.
The US dollar is pushing higher against a basket of the most traded currencies, on track to complete its best week since mid-May. The moderate risk-off tone witnessed this week has favoured the greenback, which appreciated about 0.5% through the week, to hit two-week highs at 97.71, before stalling right below 97.60 resistance area.
Dollar gains on COVID-19 fears and geopolitical tensions
Fears about the potential impact of a second COVID-19 wave on economic recovery have crushed appetite for risk this week, increasing demand for safe-havens like the US dollar. The increase in the number of infections in many US states and Beijing efforts to stem a new outbreak have dampened the hopes of a quick post-pandemic recovery that supported the risk rally seen in previous weeks.
Furthermore, the geopolitical frictions between India and China in their Himalayas border have increased investors’ fears in spite of the recent efforts by the two Asian atomic powers to deescalate tensions.
Later today, all eyes will be on Federal Reserve’s Chairman, Jerome Powel, who is expected to take part in a virtual discussion at the Cleveland Fed. His comments about the post-coronavirus recovery and the economic outlook might have a significant impact on the US dollar.
DXY pushing against 97.65 resistance level
The USD ticked about 0. 15% up so far today to reach resistance at 97.65 (un 4 high). Above here, the pair might head towards 97.87 (612.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 2017-2018 decline) and then the 200-day SMA, at 98.39. On the downside, initial support lies at 97.40/45 (Jun 12, 15 highs) and below here, intra-day highs at 97.17 and 96.45 (Jun 12, 15 lows).
DXY key levels to watch
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|97.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.6
|Daily SMA50
|98.92
|Daily SMA100
|98.95
|Daily SMA200
|98.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.58
|Previous Daily Low
|96.95
|Previous Weekly High
|97.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.72
|Previous Monthly High
|100.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
