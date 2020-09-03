DOCU Stock Price: Docusign Inc. closes lower after morning spike ahead of earnings report

- NASDAQ:DOCU loses 1.35% ahead of Thursday's earnings call.
- Oppenheimer analyst upgrades Docusign to $300 price target.
- Tech sector investors expect big things after Zoom’s earnings call earlier this week.
NASDAQ:DOCU has been a tremendous performer over the past year, rising by 473% in comparison to the S&P 500’s 20% over that same time period. Shares fell 1.35% on Wednesday, after popping up over 8% to start the morning. Wall Street is forecasting earnings of $0.08 per share and revenues in the area of $318 million for the quarter. Investors should note that since Docusign IPO’d in 2018 – the cloud software firm has beat EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.
The morning surge came from Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda’s upgrade to an outperform rating and a new price target of $300 per share. Ikeda believes “that DOCU could display the largest magnitude beat to consensus since IPO”, meaning that Docusign investors could be in for a good day on Thursday. Wall Street is anticipating Docusign to follow the lead of fellow tech company Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) who reported earnings on Monday and delivered outstanding results as a service that has thrived during the coronavirus pandemic.
DOCU stock forecast
Docu should be a service that is utilized regularly in a post-COVID world where digital transactions should be the new normal. If Ikeda’ projections are accurate, Docu still has a price target that is 15% higher than what shares are trading for today. In 2019 the company made just shy of $1 billion in revenues – only a fraction of the estimated $25 billion of total addressable market for the digital signature sector. Docusign should continue to grow in 2021 as the world continues to shift towards contactless transactions and this growth starts with the earnings report on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data is awaited.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, just below $1935 level
Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday and refreshed weekly lows. The ongoing USD recovery from two-year lows was seen as a key factor weighing on the metal.
Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas
Bithumb legal problems activate necessary sales in the face of accumulated overbought. Market sentiment remains high and is on a downward path. Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests an increase in BTC's market share in the mid-term.
WTI: Risks further falls after rising wedge breakdown on daily chart
WTI extends the bearish momentum into a second straight day on Thursday, having lost 3% a day before. At the time of writing, the US oil sheds 1.50%, trading near the lowest levels in four weeks at $40.97.