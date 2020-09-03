DOCU Stock Price: Docusign Inc. closes lower after morning spike ahead of earnings report

NASDAQ:DOCU loses 1.35% ahead of Thursday's earnings call.

Oppenheimer analyst upgrades Docusign to $300 price target.

Tech sector investors expect big things after Zoom’s earnings call earlier this week.

NASDAQ:DOCU has been a tremendous performer over the past year, rising by 473% in comparison to the S&P 500’s 20% over that same time period. Shares fell 1.35% on Wednesday, after popping up over 8% to start the morning. Wall Street is forecasting earnings of $0.08 per share and revenues in the area of $318 million for the quarter. Investors should note that since Docusign IPO’d in 2018 – the cloud software firm has beat EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

The morning surge came from Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda’s upgrade to an outperform rating and a new price target of $300 per share. Ikeda believes “that DOCU could display the largest magnitude beat to consensus since IPO”, meaning that Docusign investors could be in for a good day on Thursday. Wall Street is anticipating Docusign to follow the lead of fellow tech company Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) who reported earnings on Monday and delivered outstanding results as a service that has thrived during the coronavirus pandemic.

DOCU stock forecast

Docu should be a service that is utilized regularly in a post-COVID world where digital transactions should be the new normal. If Ikeda’ projections are accurate, Docu still has a price target that is 15% higher than what shares are trading for today. In 2019 the company made just shy of $1 billion in revenues – only a fraction of the estimated $25 billion of total addressable market for the digital signature sector. Docusign should continue to grow in 2021 as the world continues to shift towards contactless transactions and this growth starts with the earnings report on Thursday.