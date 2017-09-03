Do not expect a change in the current EU policy in the Netherlands - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura noted the forthcoming Dutch elections.

Key Quotes:

"Irrespective of the number of seats that Geert Wilders’ PVV party wins in next week’s Dutch election we still do not believe he will find the necessary coalition partners that will be required for a majority."

"Instead, we expect a moderate multi-party government to emerge following a possibly prolonged period of negotiations that take could take several months."

"We note, however, that it probably won’t take too long before we can be certain that a moderate government can be formed. It will likely be signalled by mandating the top performing party (excluding PVV) to form a government."

