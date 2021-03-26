DLPN Stock Price News: Dolphin Entertainment Inc cools off after NFT fervor hits the market

- NASDAQ:DLPN dropped by 6.99% and a further 6.00% after hours as growth stocks continue to struggle.
- Dolphin Entertainment announces its entry into the red-hot NFT industry.
- DLPN and Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment agree to a new partnership to sell new sports related NFTs.
NASDAQ:DLPN has tossed its hat into the NFT or Non Fungible Token market that has caught the attention of investors and collectors alike. NFTs are digitally certified to be uniquely created on the Blockchain, and offer collectors a chance at legitimately owning a work of art. On Thursday, Dolphin pulled back off of its record gains and fell 6.99% during the trading session and a further 6.00% after hours as investors sold off some of their profits. The stock has now lost over 45% since it hit an all-time high of $32.50 during the previous trading day, which included a horrific drop in after hours trading on Wednesday as well.
Dolphin’s entry into the NFT industry comes on the heels of multiple other small-cap companies announcing that they would be jumping onto the bandwagon. It is a similar response to the long list of firms that shifted their focus to mining Bitcoin, once the cryptocurrency became a legitimate source of revenue. Other firms that have announced their NFT focus include Sino Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO), Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO), and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR).
DLPN Stock forecast
Dolphin also made headlines by agreeing to a new partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) that will allow sports related works to be sold via Dolphin’s NFT division. The deal is set to allow HOFV’s professional football and sports entertainment related NFT projects to be offered and sold in a legitimate fashion. Hall of Fame Resort’s stock surged 95.5% ahead of the market open on the news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
