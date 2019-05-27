DJIA technical analysis: Bulls holding above key support at 25250

- The DJIA consolidated on the 200 DMA and at the 50% Fibo retracement of 10th May highs and 13th May swing low.
- While below the 26000 psychological target, (50% Fibo of May swing high low range), short term stochastics have corrected higher again as the price recovers from the lows and a break above 50% Fibo and 25620s, the descending resistance could be a challenge ahead of the 61.8% Fibo and 25700s.
- Bulls would then target an eventual break of 26000 which opens the 38.2% Fibo target at 26126 ahead of the 26300s, around the Nov and Fed peaks.
- To the downside, a break out of the triangle and below support line at 25250, bears can look to a run to the 24500s and then 50% of the upside run made at the end of Dec at 24150.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady just below 1.1200 ahead of Asian opening
Monday saw the dollar appreciating only marginally against major rivals, as holidays in the US and the UK kept trading desks empty. EU elections provided no surprise, as, despite an increase in eurosceptics seats, pro-EU parties retained a majority.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2680 amid UK’s political uncertainty
With one after the other British lawmakers filing their nominations to replace PM May, together with the Brexit party’s victory in the EU election, political plays at the UK have been highlighted off-late.
USD/JPY on the bids near 109.60 as Tokyo open emphasize domestic data
The USD/JPY pair is taking the rounds near 109.60 as Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens on softer than expected domestic data around Tokyo open on Tuesday.
Gold: Holding above the 20-DMA, sights on 61.8% Fibo at 1290
Gold prices hold above the 20-D EMA channel resistance as stochastics continuing to lean bullish as the price leans against the mid-August 2018 major-uptrend’s support line.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.