DIJA Futures Today: Marking a 800-point fall after a three-day rally as coronavirus spreads in the US

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are pointing to significant falls on Friday.

The thrill from the Senate's stimulus bill and the Fed's QE is gone.

The US has the highest number of Covid-19 infections.

Stocks are down, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and its futures. DJIA is down some 800 points to around 21,700, following the footsteps of DJIA futures. The S is now the world leader of coronavirus infections, with the number of cases topping 85,000. The world's largest economy surpassed Italy and China on the way up.

During the session, New York state is set to provide its daily update on the situation, impacting the Dow and its underlying shares.

The stock index enjoyed three days of rallies, the strongest streak since 1933, including a surge on March 24 which was only matched during the Great Depression. Investors were content with the Senate's approval of a $2 trillion rescue bill, which is now debated in the House. Lawmakers are set to rush it through and send it to President Donald Trump.

The Federal Reserve's announcement of an open-ended Quantitative Easing program on Monday also had its impact on boosting stocks and is now fading. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, stressed that the Fed will not run out of ammunition.

The University of Michigan's final Consumer Sentiment read for March is projected to show another downgraded, and may also push DJIA futures down.

DJIA Futures Chart: Trending Down

It is essential to note that futures do not follow open market trading in a 100% correlation but both prices are tightly correlated. DJIA futures provide an indication of market sentiment when US markets are closed.