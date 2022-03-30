It seems like everyday is a new adventure for Chinese ADR investors, and Tuesday was no exception. Shares of the leading Chinese stocks were rising once again, as the sector continues to show volatility during the ongoing regulatory crackdown, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions between China and the US. Shares of AliBaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD), DiDi, and Nio (NYSE:NIO) were all trading higher on Tuesday on no specific news from the sector.

One of DiDi’s industry rivals, Uber (NYSE:UBER), is close to signing a monumental new deal with the city of San Francisco. The agreement will allow residents of the city to call a San Francisco taxi through Uber’s mobile app. This will likely mean some revenue share for Uber, as well as the potential for comparing taxi times with its own drivers. The next step in the process is for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to pass the agreement, which will take place at a meeting on April 5th. Shares of Uber surged by 6.96% during Tuesday’s session, although shares are still down more than 30% over the past year.

NYSE:DIDI rebounded nicely on Tuesday, although the Chinese ride-hailing company has still lost over 23% during the past week of trading. Shares of DIDI edged higher by 1.49% on Tuesday, and closed the trading session at $3.06. It was another bullish session on Wall Street as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 both recorded their fourth consecutive positive days. The blue-chip index added a further 338 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 1.23%, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ paced the markets after jumping by a further 1.84% during the session.

