DIDI Share Price: DiDi Global Inc slides lower on general tech weakness

NYSE:DIDI fell by 3.88% on Tuesday as tech sectors pulled back.

Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank is reporting its earnings tomorrow.

Despite the recent sell off following earnings, Wedbush reiterates a buy rating on Lyft.

NYSE:DIDI has started another trading week in the red as shares closed lower on Tuesday, even as most other Chinese ADR stocks finished in the green. Shares of Didi fell by 3.88% to close the trading session at $9.17. The stock continues to struggle with the black cloud of the CCP crackdown still in effect. Investors still await word on the supposed record-breaking sanctions that Didi will be charged with for its alleged violations of Chinese data security laws. While the financial penalty will be stiff, the ongoing block of the app being available on super apps like AliPay and WeChat may end up hurting the company even more.

Another company that is feeling the burn of Didi’s struggles is Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank. The company is the single largest investor in Didi, with a stake that is reportedly larger than 20%. Softbank has invested in a multitude of other Chinese companies, so the ongoing crackdown will definitely have an effect on its bottom line. Softbank is set to report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, and investors will see what effect China has had. Shares of Softbank are down nearly 40% over the past six months after hitting its recent highs in March.

NYSE:DIDI news

Stateside, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has more or less rebounded from its sell off after its quarterly earnings report last week. The stock topped Wall Street estimates, but still saw a sell off the next day as monthly active users dipped. Still, the ride hailing company still has a buy rating from analyst firm Wedbush, with a generous price target of $85 per share, which represents more than 60% upside from Tuesday’s closing price.