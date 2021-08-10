DIDI Share Price: DiDi Global Inc gains amidst new political tensions in the UK

NYSE:DIDI added 2.47% on Monday amidst a relatively uneventful day for the broader markets.

UK MPs are urging for a ban of DiDi’s app from operating in the country.

DiDi has denied reports of handing over data to the Chinese Government and delisting.

NYSE:DIDI has had one of the most eventful first couple of weeks on the public market as any stock in recent memory. Unfortunately for investors who bought into the ride-hailing giant at its IPO, things have not gone as smoothly as they initially anticipated. On Monday, shares of DIDI gained 2.47% as the markets started the week with little conviction. The Dow and S&P 500 traded off their recent highs, as rising delta variant cases in the U.S. and Asia have sparked some concerns amongst investors.

Investors aren’t the only ones concerned about Didi Chuxing, as UK MPs have voiced their concern over the app operating in the country. Didi operates in over 15 countries and added the UK to its list in early July, but now the UK government is changing its tune as fears over the CCP spying on users bubbles to the surface. Didi’s user data has been the crux of its recent spat with its own government, as the company was determined to list on the New York Stock Exchange despite an ongoing investigation by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

NYSE:DIDI news

Didi has also come out and denied reports that it has succumbed to the pressures of the CCP and handed over control of its data to a neutral third party. The company also denied that it is preparing to delist from U.S. exchanges, where the stock has now lost over 30% since the day it started trading. Shares have rebounded slightly off their lows of $7.16 per share, as numerous reports of an impending compromise with the CCP continue to surface.

