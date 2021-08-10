DIDI Share Price: DiDi Global Inc gains amidst new political tensions in the UK

- NYSE:DIDI added 2.47% on Monday amidst a relatively uneventful day for the broader markets.
- UK MPs are urging for a ban of DiDi’s app from operating in the country.
- DiDi has denied reports of handing over data to the Chinese Government and delisting.
NYSE:DIDI has had one of the most eventful first couple of weeks on the public market as any stock in recent memory. Unfortunately for investors who bought into the ride-hailing giant at its IPO, things have not gone as smoothly as they initially anticipated. On Monday, shares of DIDI gained 2.47% as the markets started the week with little conviction. The Dow and S&P 500 traded off their recent highs, as rising delta variant cases in the U.S. and Asia have sparked some concerns amongst investors.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Investors aren’t the only ones concerned about Didi Chuxing, as UK MPs have voiced their concern over the app operating in the country. Didi operates in over 15 countries and added the UK to its list in early July, but now the UK government is changing its tune as fears over the CCP spying on users bubbles to the surface. Didi’s user data has been the crux of its recent spat with its own government, as the company was determined to list on the New York Stock Exchange despite an ongoing investigation by the Cyberspace Administration of China.
NYSE:DIDI news
Didi has also come out and denied reports that it has succumbed to the pressures of the CCP and handed over control of its data to a neutral third party. The company also denied that it is preparing to delist from U.S. exchanges, where the stock has now lost over 30% since the day it started trading. Shares have rebounded slightly off their lows of $7.16 per share, as numerous reports of an impending compromise with the CCP continue to surface.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to four-month lows above 1.1700 on downbeat German ZEW
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows above 1.1700 after the German ZEW Survey missed estimates. The US dollar advances amid a dour market mood and firmer Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 despite renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3850 despite resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The pair defies the bearish interests while the dollar's price action will continue to dominate amid a cautious mood and scarce docket.
XAU/USD spots death cross on 4H chart, $1700 remains in sight
Gold stalls the rebound as the US dollar firm up on the session. Death cross on the 4H chart keeps gold exposed to downside risks. RSI has recovered from the oversold region but remains below 50.00.
Bitcoin and altcoins begin to undo gains
Bitcoin price is contemplating a pullback as the MRI flashes a sell signal. Ethereum price might also undergo a minor retracement to complete a massive bullish pattern.
Inflation, the chip shortage and Delta are peaking, what it means for markets and the dollar
Time to find other things to worry about? Investors have recently been anxious about the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.