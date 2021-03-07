Developed countries may be required to maintain stimulus for longer than presently expected – PIMCO

In its latest client note, the Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), a US firm that manages circa US$1.9 trillion in assets, cited China’s rolling back of stimulus to be the reason behind the need for developed countries to keep the easy money flowing.
The US firm initially cited China’s plan of a gradual, also early, scaling back of the stimulus, while also saying, “Policy tightening in China is already being felt domestically in the form of tighter money market liquidity, moderating private credit growth, and reduced government bond issuance.”
The analytical piece also describes the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) economic forecasts and performance targeting as, “PBOC is targeting overall credit to grow in line with nominal GDP, implying the credit impulse will fall to around -3.5% of GDP by year-end, from a peak above 9% in the fourth quarter of 2020. All else equal, this may slow China's economic activity to below-trend levels by late 2022.”
In the end, the report relies on the past performance of the global economy, mainly due to China, while confirming Beijing as the key engine of growth and said, “If past is prologue, developed countries may be required to maintain stimulus measures for longer than presently expected.”
FX implications
Given the need for further stimulus by the developed nations, cited in the report, the reflation fears should get stronger, which in turn helps the US dollar and weigh on commodities as well as Antipodeans.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Vulnerable to further downside around 0.7700 as greenback bulls get stronger
AUD/USD matches Friday’s closing at weekly open, stays depressed near one-month low. American employment data came in strong, China’s trade figures also impressive. Light calendar keeps risk catalysts, bond moves on the driver’s seat.
Gold still eyes June 2020 lows at $1670 after weekly closing below $1700
Weekly closing below $1700 keeps the XAU/USD sellers hopeful. A bounce towards 50-SMA on 4H cannot be ruled out in the near-term. RSI stays bearish while gold holds within a potential falling wedge.
EUR/USD: Bulls stepping up at critical support
EUR/USD bulls in play from key support on the monthly time frame. Lower time frames depict the bullish outlook on a break of the hourly 10 SMA for the open. EUR/USD is decelerating in its current bearish impulse and the upside is compelling from support.
Forex Weekly Outlook: US dollar flexes muscles, ECB rate decision eyed
The US economy continues on its path of recovery, with solid PMIs and nonfarm payroll reports. The US dollar is also showing strength, boosted by higher US Treasury yields. This week’s highlights rate decisions from the ECB and Bank of Canada and GDP reports in the eurozone and the UK.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).