Deutsche post is one of the world’s largest delivery companies. It is a German multinational package delivery and supply chain management company that has its headquarters in Bonn, Germany.

Deutsche Post has a period of strength from February 17 through to April 18 with gains in 8 years of the last 10 years. The average return has been +3.97% and the annualized return was +26.38%.

Major Trade Risks: The main risk here is any bad news for Deutsche Post or a Russian incursion into Ukraine which would weaken stocks generally as an initial shock.

