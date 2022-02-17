Deutsche post is one of the world’s largest delivery companies. It is a German multinational package delivery and supply chain management company that has its headquarters in Bonn, Germany.
Deutsche Post has a period of strength from February 17 through to April 18 with gains in 8 years of the last 10 years. The average return has been +3.97% and the annualized return was +26.38%.
Major Trade Risks: The main risk here is any bad news for Deutsche Post or a Russian incursion into Ukraine which would weaken stocks generally as an initial shock.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1350 on Ukraine-led risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading under pressure around 1.1350 amid a renewed risk-aversion wave on news that Ukraine violated the ceasefire. The US dollar found a fresh bid on escalating Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions, following the less hawkish Fed minutes. ECB, Fed-speaks awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound below 1.3600 as geopolitical tensions intensify
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3600, undermined by the sudden risk-off market mood. Russian media spread the news of Ukraine’s military firing grenades and mortars on four LPR locations. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a flight to safety could keep cable on the back foot.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound below 1.3600 as geopolitical tensions intensify
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3600, undermined by the sudden risk-off market mood. Russian media spread the news of Ukraine’s military firing grenades and mortars on four LPR locations. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a flight to safety could keep cable on the back foot.
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Russia-Ukraine conflict not a global economic risk?
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.