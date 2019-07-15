Deutsche Bank: US Fed to launch repo facility in early 2020: Deutsche Bank

The US Federal Reserve may launch a standing fixed-rate repurchase agreement or a repo rate facility in 2020 to lend to banks using Treasuries and other securities as collateral, a Deutsche Bank strategist has reportedly said according to Reuters.
“We reaffirm our expectations that the Fed could test this facility later this year and launch it for full-scale operations in early 2020,” Deutsche Bank strategist Steven Zeng wrote in a research note published late on Friday.
While the Fed policymakers debated the use case of a repo facility in June, there is no consensus yet on the design of the tool.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fed’s officials keep pressuring the greenback
The EUR/USD pair has closed Friday at 1.1270, up for a third consecutive day, recovering from a daily low of 1.1237.
GBP/USD: corrective advance may continue
The Sterling has extended its advance against the dollar Friday, to close in the 1.2570 price zone at weekly highs. The advance was directly linked to broad dollar’s weakness.
USD/JPY: Dives out of ascending channel ahead of China GDP
USD/JPY is on the defensive ahead of key China data, due for release at 02:00 GMT. The currency pair fell 0.55% to 107.89 on Friday, confirming a downside break of a rising channel from the June 25 low of 107.68.
Gold bulls taking control in the $1,400s again
Gold prices have ended the Wall Sreet session as stocks close at 1414, +071% higher between $1,403 and $1,417oz. Futures also finished higher on Friday which has left a bullish week candlestick.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.