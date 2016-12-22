Deutsche Bank reaches settlement with US DOJ on mortgages case - RTRS

Deutsche Bank reaches settlement with US DOJ on mortgages case - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports headlines from Deutsche Bank, noting that Germany’s largest lender has agreed on a settlement with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on the mortgages case.
Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and to provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States.
The bank further added that the financial consequences are not currently expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results.